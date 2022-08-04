Yoxall man reported missing over a month ago may have travelled to Lancashire

John Binsley was reported missing on June 23 and is believed to have last made contact on June 24, according to Staffordshire Police.

The 71-year-old is described as white, approximately 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with grey hair and a beard.

John may have travelled to Lancashire and police are asking anyone who may have seen him to get in contact.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is also known to have visited Southport, Liverpool and Ramsgate in the last few months and has also previously walked extensively in Scotland.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 406 of June 23.