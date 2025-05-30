It’s currently on the market with Unique Estate Agency for £379,950 and is located at 23 Victoria Road East, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 5HT.

Nestled in a quiet and highly desirable residential area, it offers the perfect blend of peace and convenience.

With easy access to the amenities of Bispham, Cleveleys, Thornton, and Carleton Village - including shops, restaurants, schools, and excellent transport links, this home is ideally located for modern family living.

It offers spacious and stylish living throughout. Boasting four generous double bedrooms, including a principal suite with en-suite, the property also features brand -new bath and shower rooms.

The heart of the home is a stunning kitchen and family dining room, perfect for modern living and complemented by a beautifully presented living room.

Outside, you'll find an enclosed rear garden, an insulated external office/lodge ideal for working from home and an integral garage with a private driveway.

Located in a sought-after area, this exceptional home truly ticks all the boxes for comfortable and contemporary family life.

Early viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate all it has to offer!

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . 23 Champagne Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys, (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) 23 Champagne Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys, (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) | 23 Champagne Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys, (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Photo Sales

2 . 23 Champagne Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys, (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) 23 Champagne Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys, (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) | 23 Champagne Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys, (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Photo Sales

3 . 23 Champagne Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys, (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) 23 Champagne Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys, (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) | 23 Champagne Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys, (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Photo Sales

4 . 23 Champagne Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys, (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) 23 Champagne Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys, (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) | 23 Champagne Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys, (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Photo Sales

5 . 23 Champagne Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys, (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) 23 Champagne Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys, (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) | 23 Champagne Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys, (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Photo Sales

6 . 23 Champagne Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys, (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) 23 Champagne Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys, (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) | 23 Champagne Avenue, Thornton-Cleveleys, (Credit: Unique Estate Agency) Photo Sales