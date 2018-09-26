Letters - September 26, 2018

Some questions for you Franklin

Franklin Graham and his entourage have left town after his circus fiasco over last weekend.

He will be leaving behind people who now will be ‘fired up’ with his message or in many cases thankful he has gone, taking with him his judgemental message about the ‘city’ of Blackpool including homosexuality is a sin, according to his pious announcement on BBC Radio Four’s Sunday programme.

People who attended his meetings may well be going to their respective churches fully expecting the same style of slick presentation which was all designed to really get them going only to find things are not really like that at their local church. I do wonder if now he has moved on to carry out his destructive message elsewhere these people will be somewhat let down and clergy will have the job of making them realise the shallow emotional presentation was all designed to get them fired up momentarily?

Mr Graham, being so Bible-based I wonder how you explain your income from your preaching and from Samaritan’s Purse of which you are CEO? Perhaps Mr Graham you should be considering two Bible quotations?

Matthew 6:19-20 ‘Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal: But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal’. Or Mark 10:25 ‘It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of God’.

It would be interesting to hear your reply or would you need another 3,000-seat theatre with flashing lights and a loud band?

In the meantime, Mr Graham will be rushing to the bank with his cheque leaving behind... well, I leave you to decide!

Bob milner

Via email

POLITICS

Just what did Mrs May expect?

The Prime Minister is outraged with her rapper type allegations of disrespect from European leaders to her Chequers proposals.

What did she expect, when one of the main problem has always been the Irish border, which she must defend at the cost of a no deal, sustained in power as she is by the UDP to maintain her weak majority? Who has taken control there?

Given the level of negotiations over the past two years, how successful will we be under WTO rules?

As an indication of who has the stronger hand in current negotiations, which currency fell in value, the pound or the euro, following her latest response?

Denis Lee

Ashton

POLITICS

The EU’s agenda is quite clear

The longer the bullies in Brussels prevaricate the clearer becomes the reason why Britain and any other self-respecting nation would choose to leave the EU.

There is clearly a conspiracy afoot in Europe with Britain in the role of whipping boy, the prime example, the deadly warning to other nations not to step out of line or else!

Clearly the problem with the EU is it got the power it craved but now doesn’t know how to deal with it or what to do with it and in that state comes across as guardedly confused.

Roll on March 29, 2019.

Joe Dawson

Address supplied

BREXIT

EU leaders will fail as history shows

I am not surprised that the EC maintains its intransigence, in the hope that the UK will have a second referendum and abandon its attempt to escape the clutches of an organisation lead by politicians who want to create a federal Europe.

Previous attempts by Ireland and Denmark to reject European treaties resulted in pressure to have second referendums which subsequently voted to accept them.

I voted to leave because I didn’t want us to become a minority nation in an organisation which seems intent in creating a federal European bureaucracy with reducing national power.

Of course, history tells us that previous attempts to achieve this have all failed, the Romans and Napoleon spring to mind - in the end nations value their individuality.

Since the referendum, it’s been annoying that various commentators have accused Brexiteers to be either misled by spurious savings claimed by politicians or concerned over immigration or possibly both.

I’m sure that I’m not the only one who voted largely ignoring the politicians on both sides and with real concerns about what the future held for the EC and our influence within it.

The politicians voted to offer us a simple referendum - leave or stay.

Now it’s up to the politicians to perform.

A second referendum is not the way forward - if it goes the other way, do we go for the ‘best of three’?

AF

Address supplied