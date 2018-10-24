Letters - October 24, 2018

Town centre traffic chaos is here to stay

Blackpool town centre bottleneck traffic congestion is not temporary.

I’m afraid it is going to be a long-term problem due to the loss of Talbot Road as a shared road space.

The restricted road infrastructure, starting from the Promenade, along with pedestrianised areas such as Church Street, Bank Hey Street and Birley Street, cannot cope with the volume of traffic.

The new conference centre, and the two new hotels currently in construction (pictured), are not adding to the road traffic issues.

The delays are solely due to the tram extension infrastructure works . If Talbot Road is going to become ‘tram only’ and not a shared road space, that means the ridiculous congestion and diversions are, in theory, here to stay.

Alternatively, if Talbot Road becomes a shared road space, my personal view is that it will pose a high risk to public safety.

And the main Promenade tram service will also be blighted by operational delays due to the branch line along Talbot Road to North Station.

This new 600-metre tram line has been presented to the public and to The Department for Transport as ‘The Blackpool North Extension’ . This statement in my opinion is misleading at best.

The new tram terminus design is in-fact ‘a dead end’ and does not connect with any of the rail platforms at Blackpool North. The terminus design does not offer any scope for further tramway expansion or light rail integration. Visitors exiting the train station will firstly see a taxi rank. They will need to have a neck like a giraffe or perhaps be walking on stilts to be aware there is a tram terminus across the main road enclosed within a hotel and a shopping parade.

Stephen Pierre

Campaigner for a Blackpool Bus Station

BREXIT

‘The people’ already voted

The six Brexit tests proclaimed by some local Labour Party members have now been discarded by Corbyn.

Labour supporters claim a Tory Brexit means undermining our rights, freedoms and prosperity, but how can they possibly know, can they alone see into the future?

The Labour conference of 2016 committed to a public vote on the Exit deal so that ‘the people’ have the final decision.

Such supporters forget ‘the people’ have already voted to Leave, which is not what die-hard Labour Europhiles want.

With the six tests gone, Corbyn continues to prevaricate.

Meanwhile his Shadow Chancellor has stated that, if Labour became the next government, there would be wholesale nationalisation of various industries which, according to the Centre for Policy Studies, would cost between £176bn and £300bn.

On the bright side, both John McDonnell and Len McCluskey oppose any idea of staying in the EU.

Makes one wonder whatever next.

Gerard Parke-Hatton

Lancashire

BREXIT

We are headed for a disaster

Disaster is approaching.

The Cabinet Secretary has had to warn May’s critics that their constant sniping is going to result in an unacceptable deal.

He is correct, these critics are more concerned with their selfish ambitions than the national interest.

From day one, as my letters show, I described the decision to hold a referendum on such a complex matter as membership of the EU as foolhardy and disastrous; it will prove so to be.

Complaints that we didn’t know what we know now are pathetic.

Even a basic knowledge of the EU would have rung alarm bells.

The majority who voted to leave did so because they believed: this would severely curtail immigration; it would restore our sovereignty, and by some miraculous means we would return to our former state as a great power.

Each of these beliefs was of course strengthened by lie after lie by politicians like Boris Johnson.

When Parliament votes down the deal that emerges, if any, and it will, it is no use demanding a second referendum. It would result in a majority to stay in the EU. This would then lead to a demand for a third referendum.

The truth is we are in a chaotic situation brought about by gross ignorance about the EU.

The referendum should never have been held.

Dr Barry Clayton

Thornton Cleveleys

CHILDREN

UK’s youngsters need fostering

Re: the letter about refugees (Your Say, October 20).

There was a recent article in our paper which reported that Lancashire County Council had more than 1,600 children in Lancashire waiting for foster homes.

So, don’t they say, charity begins at home?

Give a loving, foster home to our vulnerable children.

Linda Hassouna

Address supplied