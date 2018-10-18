Letters - October 18, 2018

Police need to get back to fighting crime

The first thing I learnt as a police recruit was that the primary object of an efficient police force is the prevention and detection of crime.

Recently released statistics reveal that there has been a staggering increase in all crime but particularly burglary. The most intrusive and invasive crime anyone can face has soared by 78 per cent.

I am aware that other former colleagues share my exasperation with the current state of policing and the warped priorities of the new breed of liberal-minded senior officers, who have never been seasoned thief-takers but are sociology graduates immersed in the dogma of diversity.

They constantly pander to every passing political fad – from painting police cells in customer-friendly colours and encouraging male officers to wear stilettos to highlight domestic violence, to painting their nails in rainbow colours in support of the LGBT movement and the modern slave trade. There have been other gimmicky ridiculous schemes.

They have focused on cyber crime, historical sex abuse, hate crimes and online abuse, neglecting traditional crimes and the reassuring presence of coppers on the beat. When did any of us last see a patrolling copper?

In defence of the accelerated closure of all our police stations, the police hierarchy blame the lack of Government funding and yet they themselves are pleased to accept sky-high earnings and retire on gold-plated pensions.

The final straw for me and what must be a massive blow to the morale of the hard- working bobby, permanently at the coal face of operational policing, was the cowardice of Sir Craig Mackey, the acting head of the Met.

He locked himself –with his own safety in mind – in his car at the Westminster terror attack, as he witnessed one of his officers fatally stabbed.

This was in contrast to other, unarmed, brave individuals who ran into danger to help the stabbed officer.

He should be stripped of his knighthood and fall upon his sword, but don’t anyone hold their breath.

Remember those at the top lead by example and the rank and file follow.

What a sorry and deeply shaming tale this is.

In the meantime, mind how you go and remember, if you want to know the time in the current climate, you will have to look at your watch!

Retired Det Insp Jim Oldcorn

Address supplied

CARRIAGE

Fairytale turned into a nightmare

Following a distressing ride with three young children on a Cinderella carriage, I wish to highlight an awareness of the route the carriages take on a Saturday evening during the illuminations.

The carriages do not go along the promenade as expected but via unacceptable back streets which are certainly not suitable for children of any age.

Although some drivers may inform intended passengers of this, the driver we had did not.

Had I been informed of such a route I would not have subjected the children to such a route which was unlit in parts and quite frightening.

Although no longer local, I am aware of the locality after living in Blackpool for 57 years and in no circumstances would I consider this route suitable when youngsters are on board.

I realise promenade traffic may be disturbing for the horses so maybe Blackpool Council should consider banning such transport at weekends.

This journey was a one-off treat as a special birthday celebration and put a dampener on the whole evening.

I feel people should be made fully aware of routes taken before boarding these carriages in order to avoid disappointment or misunderstanding.

Mrs C Houseman

Scarborough

* A Blackpool Council spokesman, said: “While the illuminations are on there is a traffic order in force which prevents horse-drawn carriages from being on the Promenade from 15 minutes before switch-On, on a Saturday night.

“The only time carriages can be parked is to allow horses to take a drink from the trough and then they are required to move on and collect passengers on other streets. This would have probably dispelled the confusion that has arisen as to where the carriage would be taking passengers.

“In recent weeks, Blackpool Council’s Licensing Enforcement have been monitoring the Promenade and making sure that any carriages are only using the trough and not ranking up for hire. In recent weeks, we have had a liaison meeting with the trade and they have been made fully aware of their obligations under the terms of the traffic order.”

HONOURS

Let’s reward jewel in resort’s crown

As it’s almost that time of year again - the new year’s honours list - i would like to propose that Blackpool MPs and councillors all get behind nominating one of our beautiful town’s most deserving people, for services to the entertainment industry and business here in the resort for 27 years.

He is a jewel in blackpool’s crown and brings a wide audience of locals and visitors here with his, and his family’s production and presentation of the blackpool tower circus, and not forgetting the tower circus panto every year, which entertains and thrills all age groups.

He gives blackpool almost 52 weeks of the year all round with top quality acts from all around the world at a reasonable price.

step forward mr Laci Endresz (snr).

does anyone else agree with me?

Steve James

Bispham