Letters - November 6, 2018

It’s Blackpool 2018... wish you were here!

Having recently ventured into international penfriendships, it is suggested we send postcard views of where we live as part of introducing ourselves to new pals.

However I am surprised to find views of our resort on the carousels available in or outside gift shops are outdated, still showing vintage trams, Lewis’s (pictured) store (how long has that been gone?!), the Tower with the ‘FANTA’ logo on it, and the old promenade sea defences.

Not a new prom, supertram, or up-to-date features anywhere.

I did receive a selection of views of the Tower illuminated head on, the Comedy Carpet, a silhouette view of the North Pier theatre at sunset and a view of the four seasons sun illuminations from the Tourist Information Centre but they hardly give a full enough view depicting Blackpool.

Does anyone know what has happened to the up-to-date postcard. Views please?

Clifford chambers

Blackpool

SOCIETY

Being ‘normal’ is a PC crime

What is happening to us normal folk in this country?

There is a sense of madness, of unreal conversations.

No, not Brexit, but a bigger disease: Political Correctness. This is clearly in place in the senior ranks of the police at headquarters level, much to the horror of the real police on the street, few as they are.

It’s in the universities, where common sense has been dispensed with. It’s seeped into the BBC and the Armed Forces at the top.

But, as with so many of these things, it will almost certainly be the few who make a complaint about just about anything.

I have done a self-analysis. The PC brigade will go into a head spin, and I’m afraid I couldn’t care less, but I think many more will feel the same.

I once thought I was a regular person but being born male and white seems to make me racist, whether I like it or not. I am a conservative, which today seems to make me a fascist, which I am not. I am male heterosexual, which seems to make me a homophobe. I am mostly non-union, which seems to make me a class traitor and ally of big business. I saw the damage of unions in the 70s, I don’t want to see it any more.

I think, and check, and reason, and don’t believe a word of the BBC news. That makes me a reactionary.

I am proud of my country and its heritage, that seems to make me a xenophobe. I value my safety and that of my family. I respect the police, so that makes me a right-wing extremist.

I believe in strong defence of my country. I was proud to serve, and I honour those others who did and currently do serve, and that makes me a right-wing militant.

I hasten to add the PC Brigade can level the comments above at me all day long, and be assured I will not trouble a single police officer about it.

All this has developed over the past eight to 10 years.

We should be ashamed of people who try to shame us for being just normal folk, who are getting fed up of losing their right to free speech. It’s this issue that drives much thought underground. There it can fester and become an issue. Always better in the open, unless, of course, you’re politically correct.

M S

via email

RESORT

Let’s get the ball rolling on airport

I keep reading how disgruntled the Blackpool public are about the closure of our airport and you print many letters from us locals, so why do you not start a petition covering the Lancashire area and force the council into action?

I fully agree with the recent comments in your paper about Manchester airport being overcrowded but above all I class it as one of the worst for service, so come on, let’s start the ball rolling and see some action.

Rob Siddall

Via email

REMEMBRANCE

Fake poppies being sold in the resort

The customs have seized Chinese metal poppy brooches as the British Legion have the rights for the two-leaf legal badge.

Yet they are selling these in the centre of Blackpool. Holiday visitors believe money is going to the charity.

I am ashamed at any Blackpool trader selling these.

Mrs D. McEvoy

Via email