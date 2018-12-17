Letters - December 17, 2018

Christmas.... a time for all faiths and religions

Your correspondent asked at the end of their letter for opinions of what he or she sees as the usurping of Christmas by faiths other than Christianity (Your Say, Christmas is integral to Christianity, December 12).

Well, we live in a multi-cultural society where differences are tolerated by right-thinking people. That includes differences in faith.

Do you really feel that Christianity should promote the exclusion of all other beliefs, even at Christmas? Is the Muslim, Jew or Sikh not allowed to spread his message of goodwill in his or her own way at Christmas as at any other time of year?

None of you have any proof that your particular belief is more valid than any other. I have no faith, yet I am welcomed by Hindu friends to their celebration of Diwali, as I am by Christian friends and family at Christmas, who are aware of my views which I am not afraid to express.

John Stopford

Address supplied

CLIMATE

Those in glass houses Sir David...

I’m sure most of you will be aware of Sir David Attenborough’s impassioned speech to the UN last week regarding ‘man-made’ climate change.

It may not be cool to ‘diss’ a national treasure but I feel I have to respectfully point out that if the rest of us are going to be chastised or otherwise made to feel guilty about our own impact on the planet then those so doing should consider setting a better example.

What do I mean by this ? Well, consider the carbon footprint Sir David has racked up over the years making his documentaries - so colossal it can probably been seen from outer space.

Richard Johnson

Via email

TRANSPORT

Was proper study done before build?

In November 1972, Blackpool Corporation Transport introduced its first one person operated (OPO) tramcars .

The idea was to reduce staffing costs in a desperate bid to save the promenade tramway from closure during the winter months .

Fast forward 47 years, Blackpool Council have surprisingly approved the idea of running crew operated trams up and down Talbot Road on a year round basis. How can this be viable?

When you calculate the additional annual operating costs, increased journey time table and potential congestion, was spending £23m extension a sensible or sustainable investment ? The disruption to the town centre over the past year has already cost businesses (combined) millions of pounds in turnover losses .

Before all the tramway infrastructure works began in November 2017, who undertook the passenger footfall assessments to justify the need for this 600-metre extension along Talbot Road?

Without bias, a true survey in a seasonal town would mean actually counting the passengers numbers getting off a tram at North Pier at different times of the day and different months of the year. Equally how many people on an annual basis exiting North Station actually feel the need to board a tram. I can’t see families with luggage wanting to catch a tram and not know where they are going?

Blackpool has a super upgraded promenade tramway. It also benefits from operating a unique heritage fleet. The much needed revenue profits gained from the peak promenade tram service between the months of June and October I strongly believe will be lost subsiding the extension along Talbot Road in the winter months. Blackpool Transport Services (BTS) operates as a municipal transport undertaking company on behalf of Blackpool Council. Will local council tax payers in a round about way end up subsidising this white elephant Talbot Road tram extension? £23m poured into this risky project which will never pay for itself , is a scandalous amount of public money wasted regardless of how it has been financed or apportioned.

Stephen Pierre

Public Transport Campaigner