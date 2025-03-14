Organisers of this year’s Lancashire Festival are looking for your help as they bring back the celebration of local arts and music for a sixth year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which features an exciting line up of live music, circus performers, dancers and entertainers from the Red Rose county comes to Preston’s Miller Park on Saturday, July 19 from 11am to 7pm.

Organised single-handedly by Joshua Holden from Wolf Entertainments + Events, the festival remains entirely self-funded, with no support from local councils or organisations. Now Joshua is seeking volunteers and creative producers to join the team and help develop the festival further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for passionate individuals to be involved in shaping one of Lancashire’s most exciting arts and music events. Additionally, we are looking for local family influencers to help promote the festival in the lead-up to the big day.”

LancsFest 2024 | submit

What’s on offer?

For an entry fee of just £5, the festival provides a full day of exhilarating performances, hands-on workshops, and dazzling displays. Joshua has also donated hundreds of free tickets to local community groups and those facing financial hardship, “ensuring everyone has the opportunity to experience the magic of live entertainment.”

There will be performances from local bands such as Bingo Bay and Em-Lou, as well as jaw-dropping routines from the Elite Show Team, Rhythm Carnival Troupe, and Spectrum Association.

Other performers include:

Aerial Acrobatics: In partnership with Cirque Fit, witness stunning aerial displays that will leave you breathless.

Circus & Fire Performances: Be dazzled by fire shows, stilt walkers, and spectacular circus acts roaming throughout the festival.

Workshops & Interactive Fun: Join in on the fun with giant bubble displays and hands-on circus workshops where you can learn new skills.

Britain’s Got Talent Stars: Sister singing duo Gabrielle T and Jasmine T, who made their mark on BGT are returning for another incredible performance.

Epic DJ Sets: Dance along to DJ Jason Marx from Preston DJ Social and DJ Clumsy, who has performed at huge festivals across the UK.

Special Guest Act at 12 PM: This year, we are booking an exciting special guest to open the main stage—the perfect treat for young children!

Joshua added: “The festival is entirely sustained by ticket sales, trader pitch fees, and sponsorships, making every contribution vital to its success. This year, we estimate that £12,000 is required to keep the festival running sustainably. By attending, sponsoring, or supporting our festival, you are directly helping to keep grassroots music and arts alive in Lancashire.”

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, contact Joshua Holden -on 07515624845 or at [email protected]