A young sea turtle was rescued after washing up on the beach in Fleetwood.

The coastguard were called after the “rather unusual casualty” washed ashore on Tuesday.

Sea turtles don't come ashore on UK beaches like they do on their tropical nesting beaches, so a turtle on a UK beach is in trouble.

Crews attended the scene to help staff from the Sea Life Centre recover and help the animal.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard Fleetwood said: “We look forward to hearing about its progress and are hopeful for its safe release.

“In incidents such as these please contact British Divers Marine Life Rescue who will be able to advise and send one of their local emergency animal medics.

“Do not get too close to the animal, and especially don't try to put it back in the sea. It is likely lost or exhausted or both.”

Six of the world’s seven marine turtle species have been recorded in UK waters, according to the Marine Conservation Society.

The leatherback, the largest marine turtle, is the species most frequently recorded in UK waters.

Each summer, leatherbacks migrate to UK waters where they feed on jellyfish.

The other five species have hard shells and are less common in UK waters. Usually, these other species occur as stray juveniles carried by currents from warmer seas.

They can become less active because of the colder waters and are found beached on the shore.

If you find yourself in an emergency situation or spot someone else in trouble, you should call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.

For more beach safety tips, visit https://hmcoastguard.uk/on-the-beach