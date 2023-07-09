Budding interior designers at Hambleton Primary Academy saw their creativity come to life after taking part in a competition run by housebuilder Wain Homes.

Year 6 children at the school on Church Lane designed their dream bedrooms, with the winning entry being turned into reality at Wain Homes’ Waterside Meadows show home.

Wain Homes is building 201 two, three, four and five-bedroom family homes at Waterside Meadows on Arthurs Lane and gave the children floor plans of its new show homes, along with swatches of wallpaper and fabrics.

The winning designs by Niamh Keehan and Cooper Haslam were brought to life by interior design company Lifestyle Interiors and feature navy and white scribble style bedding and a textured wallpaper on the back bed head wall, exactly how Niamh and Cooper had drawn it.

Andrew Blundell, sales director at Wain Homes, said: “The interior design of a show home is crucial to showing off the property to its best potential, so the fact we were able to replicate Niamh and Cooper’s winning designs in our Shackleton show home shows their creativity and eye for detail.

“All the children did an amazing job and we were also able to hang some of their designs on the bedroom wall as artwork, so our visitors can see the creative process they went through.”

Michael Goldie, Assistant Head and Year 6 teacher at Hambleton Primary Academy, said: “Thank you to Wain Homes for giving our children a real life project, where they were able to see how their ideas and imagination can turn into reality and for providing prizes in appreciation for their work.

“We’re delighted Niamh and Cooper’s designs will be seen by visitors to the show home and we hope it impresses them as much as it did the judges.”

Gemma Schofield of Lifestyle Interiors, said: “Our goal as an interior design company is to bring our clients visions to life, and when it comes to children, their imagination knows no bounds. It was an absolute delight to collaborate with the school and replicate the designs created by the children. We followed their lead, embracing their vibrant ideas and incorporating lots of colours and textures to turn their ideas into reality.”

Wain Homes has recently opened two new show homes at Waterside Meadows – the three-bedroom Shackleton and the four-bedroom Oxford designs.

Andrew added: “Hambleton is a great place to live, with its outstanding primary school, great local amenities and excellent commuter links.

“Now that we have two show homes open, people can easily visualise what it would be like living in this popular area of Over Wyre and involving the school in our development was just the icing on the cake.”

Prices for new homes at Waterside Meadows currently start from £199,950 for a three-bed semi-detached home with Shared Ownership properties starting from £84,975.