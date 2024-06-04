Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“Labour this, Labour that”.. Is not the word on the ground in Blackpool amongst the youth.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

After seeing posts all over the news and social media about Labour's seemingly easy and inevitable victory over constituencies and the country, I decided to get out there and see if this really is true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who wants Labour? Who cares? What do the younger generation hope for the election?

Young Conservatives

I was surprised by the overwhelming amount of people that contradict the presupposed narrative that Labour will win, easily. I was also fascinated by the worry amongst those of all ages, who believe we face the most important election in a long time, and that the next few years will be transformational for the country, in either the right or wrong direction.

I also felt relief, following the many conversations I had with fellow young Conservatives who happen to share a similar opinion to my own about the past and future of our country, and wanted that opinion to be represented, and the consensus is this - We are not blindly devout to the Conservative Party, but Rishi Sunak has our vote. We believe we have had poor leaders during the Conservative's time, leaders we did not support. The country faces many challenges, the war/s and COVID put an extreme pressure on us all, but we are still here, strong, and persevering. These external factors damaged our country, and we would be in the same position, or worse of, under another party.

If Labour win, these problems will still exist, only now there is no plan, and ongoing successful methods are scrapped. Rishi Sunak came in with the mess left by these events, and irresponsible previous party leaders. Since then, he has been committed to turning things around. These changes cannot happen overnight, they take time, but his plans are working and we don't to be back to square one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young Conservative supporters in Blackpool want Paul Maynard to continue working tirelessly to better our town, and we want Rishi Sunak and his working plans to continue too. The young Conservatives approve of the National Service to bring people together, give them purpose, and collectively do their bit to make a difference to our country. They want our British values to not be tainted any more. They think it's important that Rishi continues in pushing for AI safety and regulation, which will be crucial in our near future. They want the cost of living to continue improving. They want illegal immigrants to leave, and to be deterred and much more.