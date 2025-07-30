A young calf has died following a stampede triggered by fireworks set off near farmland in Carleton.

Police said there has been a rise in nuisance behaviour since the start of the school summer holidays, particularly in fields near Arundel Drive.

Incidents have included the lighting of fires and the irresponsible use of fireworks close to animals.

A young calf died following a stampede triggered by fireworks set off near farmland in Carleton | Google/ Peter Spencer

Officers said the fireworks caused “immense stress” to the livestock, with one incident tragically resulting in the death of a calf.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “This is not a farm visit we want to repeat as it was distressing for all concerned,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Officers urged residents to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity as patrols in the area are increased.

“Used irresponsibly, fireworks can cause damage to property and significant harm to both people and animals,” the spokesman added.

“Not only is there a danger from fireworks exploding, but they can also pose a serious fire risk.”

Police also reminded the public that it is illegal to:

Buy fireworks under the age of 18.

Set off fireworks in the street or other public places.

Throw fireworks in any public spaces.

Anyone with information about those involved is asked to contact police on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers.