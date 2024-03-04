You can buy a Chinese takeaway in Blackpool for under £20k
Welcome - a well-known business - is located in a prominent corner position on the busy Devonshire Road in North Shore Blackpool.
The takeaway is on sale at £19,995 through Kendrick's Estate Agents.
About the property
(approx. 281sq ft) Main entrance leading to waiting and ordering area with window seating and fitted counter with 2 x telephones.
Kitchen with a range of equipment including free standing worktops, 2 rice cookers, 1 silver fridge, 1 white fridge-freezer, 1 cooker/oven, 1 deep fat fryer, microwave, kettle and a range of pans, containers and utensils.
First Floor
Storeroom (approx. 216sq ft) with chest freezer.
EXTERIOR; Forecourt. Yard to the rear with outside toilet.
For enquiries and viewings visit Kendricks or call 01253 420420.