News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

You can buy a Chinese takeaway in Blackpool for under £20k

A former Chinese takeaway on Devonshire Road in Blackpool is on the market for less than £20,000.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 4th Mar 2024, 13:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Welcome - a well-known business - is located in a prominent corner position on the busy Devonshire Road in North Shore Blackpool.

The takeaway is on sale at £19,995 through Kendrick's Estate Agents.

About the property

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

(approx. 281sq ft) Main entrance leading to waiting and ordering area with window seating and fitted counter with 2 x telephones.

Kitchen with a range of equipment including free standing worktops, 2 rice cookers, 1 silver fridge, 1 white fridge-freezer, 1 cooker/oven, 1 deep fat fryer, microwave, kettle and a range of pans, containers and utensils.

First Floor

Storeroom (approx. 216sq ft) with chest freezer.

EXTERIOR; Forecourt. Yard to the rear with outside toilet.

For enquiries and viewings visit Kendricks or call 01253 420420. Follow the latest from Blackpool FC with the Gazette’s free football emails.

Related topics:TakeawayBlackpoolProperty