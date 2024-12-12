'You are so good with every child' - community event means Blackpool children can meet Santa
Blackpool Better Start - the council supported scheme to help vulnerable families - provided the mobile grottos at Blackpool Church St John’s, Mereside Freedom Centre, South Family Hub at Palatine Leisure Centre and Claremont Park Community Centre.
Across the week, 295 toddlers aged under four were able to enjoy sensory play, craft activities, and singing with each child invited to meet Santa and receive a book.
The 13 events were also attended by Better Start ‘elves’, made up of the community connectors team, alongside staff from family hubs, who were on hand to talk to parents about any additional support they may need over the festive period.
Mum Heidi Easterbrook, who visited the grotto at Palatine with her 15-month-old son, Castiel, said: "There were so many different activities to enjoy alongside seeing Santa and getting a gift. My son enjoyed playing in the sensory tubs and making a tree with different items. He also loved making his handprint ornament."
Megan Barrett, who took her four-year-old son River-Bleu along, said: “River-bleu loved it, thanks again. You are all amazing and so good with every child.”
Clare Law, director of Blackpool Better Start, said: “By providing our free grottos, we hoped to give little ones and their parents and carers a magical experience they will remember for a long time. It was a joyful week seeing so many families enjoying the activities and making memories.
“It was a wonderful chance to bring the community together, spread festive cheer and also provide additional support to those families who may need a little extra help over Christmas.”
As well as grottos, Better Start has also posted out 549 letters from Santa to 405 families across the town.
