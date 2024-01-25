Yobs throw boulder and paint at window of Cleveleys boutique while owner inside
A businesswoman was left shaken after a vandal attack on her shop - in broad daylight.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A ladies fashion bouqique owner was left shaken when yobs threw a boulder and paint at her shop window - while she was inside.
The incident happened at the Pretty Little Boutique, in Cleveleys, at lunchtime on Tuesday, January 23.
Amy Mosson, 29, who took over the shop, on Cleveleys Avenue, in November last year, said: "I was really shaken.
"I've got no idea who would do this - I don't have any enemies of anyone I would suspect of doing this.
"The only good thing is that people have been so kind and offered to help.
"If it hadn't been for that support, i might have been tempted to give it up, it was such a shock."
The mum-of-one was doing a stock take in the shop when she heard a smashing sound and then paint splashing on the window.
CCTV images from neighbouring shops picked up the car but the footage was too blurry to capture the registration.
The vehicle was a black Audi A6 All Road model.
Police have been informed and Amy passed on details of the incident.
She added: "I never though anything like this would happen here - I'm definietly going to get my own CCTV now."