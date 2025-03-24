Thousands of pounds of Government grants have helped to make leisure centres and public swimming baths across Wyre more financially sustainable.

Rising utility and chemical costs meant that the financial viability of these amenities would have been stretched - but thanks to funds totalling more than £280,000, those increasing expenses have been offset.

Wyre Council, which successfully bid for the funding, says the provision of amenities which provide exercise are vital to help keep people across the borough fitter and healthier.

YMCA Fleetwood has been boosted by Government grants after a successful bid by Wyre Council | National World

The Government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund nationally provided a total of £80m to local authorities in England as a support package for public leisure facilities with swimming pools.

Funding for Wyre was released in two phases.

In the first phase, Wyre Council received £142,107 to help offset the rising utility and chemical costs faced by Fleetwood, Poulton, and Garstang swimming pools.

Following the success of the second phase application, Wyre Council secured an additional £141,212, which has been used to make vital energy efficiency improvements for YMCA Fleetwood Leisure Centre.

For Fleetwood Leisure Centre, this included the installation of photo-voltaic cells (solar panels) in December 2024 and shower-flow restrictors in February 2025 which will significantly reduce energy consumption.

These improvements are expected to save approximately £26,000 annually in electricity costs, with an estimated payback period of just over five years. The solar panels come with a 20-year warranty, ensuring long-term energy savings.

The YMCA Fleetwood Leisure Centre | National World

Councillor Lynne Bowen, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Health, and Community Engagement, said: "We are committed to improving our leisure facilities to meet the needs of residents and visitors. We aim to provide opportunities for people to lead healthy and active lifestyles, while also exploring innovative ways to reduce carbon emissions from our operations.

“This funding is essential in helping us maintain and improve these important services, especially given the rising costs many public facilities are facing. We are pleased to secure this support, which will help sustain and enhance the facilities at Fleetwood.

“Our swimming pools and leisure facilities play an important role in our Wyre Moving More strategy and promoting health and wellbeing within the community and this funding ensures they remain available for future generations.

“We encourage residents to take full advantage of these valuable resources and support their local leisure centres.”

In addition, YMCA Fleetwood members can now also enjoy a purpose-built dance studio, designed to host a variety of classes suitable for all ages and abilities and will be host to their current group fitness classes. The new studio has received £35,819 from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The YMCA will be enhancing the group fitness profile at Fleetwood by introducing a new virtual programme. This allows them to host a whole range of new virtual classes, supporting physical activity for the Fleetwood area and surrounding Wyre community. The upgrades took 4 weeks and will promise years of high-quality group exercise classes for YMCA members and Wyre residents.