YMCA Fylde Coast has moved to clear up confusion over its decision not to bid for Wyre’s new leisure contract, answering key questions about the future.

YMCA Fylde Coast has confirmed it will not bid to continue running Wyre Council’s leisure centres once the current contract ends in March 2026.

The charity has answered questions about what this means for staff, members and the future of local facilities.

When does the current contract end?

The contract, which began in 2006, will finish on March 31, 2026.

Why is Wyre Council procuring a new service?

Under procurement rules, Wyre Council must put the new leisure service out to tender at the end of the existing agreement.

What is different about the new contract?

The new contract requires the operator not only to deliver services but also to manage capital investment programmes and secure funding for upgrades.

More of the maintenance burden will also fall on the operator, who will face stricter reporting requirements and greater financial risk.

Why has YMCA decided not to bid?

YMCA said the new model requires a different kind of operator – one able to commit significant capital to facilities it does not own and take on greater financial risk.

The charity said its priority is investing in its own sites in St Annes and Lytham, as well as continuing to develop YMCA Lakeside in Cumbria.

What does this mean for staff?

Employees working directly on Wyre leisure services will transfer to the new provider under TUPE regulations, which protect terms and conditions.

The impact on other staff is not yet clear, though YMCA said it will be open and transparent.

What about members?

Until March 2026, nothing will change.

Memberships will continue to be honoured, but from April 2026 YMCA members will no longer automatically have access to Wyre leisure centres.

Is YMCA leaving leisure services altogether?

No. The charity stressed it will continue running its leisure centres in St Annes and Lytham, with refurbishments planned, and will keep investing in its health and wellbeing services.

Wyre Council is expected to appoint a new provider in late 2025.

YMCA said it will work with the successful bidder to ensure a smooth handover.