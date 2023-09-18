The Met Office has warned heavy rain affecting parts of northwest England and Wales may lead to some flooding.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has warned heavy rain affecting parts of Lancashire may lead to some flooding.

The alert for Lancashire is between 6am on Tuesaday (September 19) and 6pm on Wednesday September 20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Met Office spokesman said: "Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, will affect many parts of the UK on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"The heaviest and most persistent rainfall during this period is expected to affect the high ground of northwest England, northwest Wales and south Wales.

"Over the course of this 36 hours in these areas, 50-100 mm of rainfall is likely to accumulate widely, with as much as 150-200 mm in some locations."

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in the north west

What to expect