Years of water pipe work to come to an end as United Utilities plans big new project off Preston New Road

Years of cleaning work carried out on Blackpool's water pipes is due to come to an end in two weeks time.

Water company United Utilities was out on St Annes Road today putting the finishing touches to several years worth of cleaning and refurbishing on a 17km stretch of water pipe from Westby to Blackpool.

United Utilities plans showing where water work will take place and the pipes

A spokesman for the company said: "We’re nearing the end of this project and engineers will have a regular presence in the St Annes Road area for around a further two weeks. The temporary traffic management will move as work progresses. During this work homes and businesses can continue to use water as normal."

The work comes to an end just as United Utilities plans to embark on a new project to make its water supply more secure for people in Lytham.

Engineers will start work on Monday, June 17, replacing a section of a large pipe, which supplies water to more than 8,000 people, on land off Preston New Road near Little Plumpton.

Work is expected to continue until late October.

Engineers will predominately be working out of the way of traffic, but will need to cross Preston New Road for two or three days as part of the project.

During this time, temporary traffic lights will be used.

A United Utilities spokesman said: “This is a really important job. It will mean thousands of people in Lytham will have a more secure water supply now and into the future.

“The majority of our work is taking place in fields, but when we do need to cross a main road, this will be carefully planned to minimise disruption to the local community.”

People can continue to use their water as normal while work is carried out.