XL Bully type dog abandoned TWICE found tied up beside packet of food in Fleetwood
An XL Bully type dog has been found abandoned for a second time, tied up outside with a packet of food in Fleetwood.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The heartbreaking images posted on independent animal welfare charity organisation Homeward Bound's Facebook show three-year-old female dog named Dotty scared and alone beside a bowl of water and a packet of food.
Calling for people not to lose focus, Wendy Mulela who founded the group, said: "Here is a young dog and her welfare should be central. It is so easy at times for people to become detached from the real issue, which is animal welfare.
"This is a dog we dealt with at the end of August this year. She was chipped, but the chip details were out of date and she went to kennels."
She said that she had been contacted yesterday evening informing her that the dog had once again been abandoned by its owner.
"I received a call from someone in Blackpool to say someone had entered their property and tied a dog up along with a bag of dog food. This same dog again! Abandoned!
"Our volunteer attended and scanned the dog. The dog's chips details are still out of date - Why? This is FOUR months after the dog was in council kennels, why has no-one made sure that the owner has complied with the law?
"As you can see, the dog WILL meet the criteria/characteristics of an XL Bully. The people who are supposed to be responsible for this dog are signing her death warrant with their neglect of her needs as a breed likely to be categorised as a banned breed.
"Until we see animal welfare law breakers sanctioned appropriately, we will continue to look into the eyes of dogs in despair. Dogs who ask us to be their voice and who we repeatedly fail because we don’t use the laws that are there to use to protect them!This takes its toll on me and our volunteers and it’s not getting any better. "These are some very sad images of humans failing dogs."
Dotty's story, thankfully, has a happy ending as all of Wendy's hard work in liasing with Blackpool Council in trying to get Dotty a loving home has paid off. She will also hopefully be registered soon as well.