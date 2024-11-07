X Factor favourite Chico is to appear in panto in Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oh no he’s not!

Oh, yes he is....

Singer and solo-artist Yousseph Slimani (better known by his stage name and as the X Factor quarter finalist Chico) plays the King in Sleeping Beauty at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall.

He will be joined by the formidable Allo ‘Allo’s Vicki Michelle who will portray Carabosse the wicked fairy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This classic pantomime is filled with laughter, magic, and adventure! Join us as we journey through a whimsical tale filled with delightful characters, dazzling costumes, and hilarious antics and watch as a true love's kiss breaks the spell, awakening a fairy tale dream come true!

Fleetwood Panto favourites Wayne Morgan-Williams and Ben Sherlock will also be joining the cast bringing traditional slapstick comedy.

With a perfect blend of humour, music, and dance, this heart-warming tale promises to captivate audiences of all ages, creating unforgettable memories and transporting you to a magical fairy tale world.

Janet Heald, Events & Front of House Manager said: “We are delighted to have such a talented cast performing the widely acclaimed pantomime Sleeping Beauty at the iconic Marine Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What a wonderful way to bring families together in between Christmas and New Year. The perfect time for friends and family to enjoy a visit to the Theatre together for a laughter packed show.”

Don't miss this fantastic production, running from Saturday 28 December through to Tuesday 31 December at Marine Hall, Fleetwood. Tickets are £17 each and are available now through the box office or online at www.wyretheatres.co.uk.

For more information, please contact: Marine Hall on 01253 887693 or email [email protected]. Box office is open Tuesday – Friday 10am – 4pm.