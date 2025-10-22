Wyre’s top businesses shine at 2025 awards as Blackpool Skip Hire wins double honours

Fleetwood’s Marine Hall played host to a glittering evening of celebration as Wyre Council unveiled the winners of the 2025 Wyre Business Awards.

Now in its tenth year, the awards have become a highlight of the borough’s business calendar, recognising the innovation, resilience, and community impact of local enterprises.

This year’s ceremony, held on Tuesday, had a 1930s glamour theme to mark the historic venue’s 90th anniversary.

Wyre Council have unveiled the winners of the 2025 Wyre Business Awards | Wyre Council

More than 160 guests, including business leaders, community champions and local dignitaries, gathered for the event, which was hosted by comedian and actor Justin Moorhouse.

From family-run businesses to pioneering start-ups and established industry leaders, the awards celebrated those making a real difference in Wyre’s economy and communities.

Councillor Peter Le Marinel, Portfolio Holder for Planning Policy and Economic Development at Wyre Council, praised the achievements of the winners.

“The Wyre Business Awards are more than just a celebration, they’re a testament to the incredible drive, creativity, and community spirit that define our local businesses,” he said.

“Every winner has shown what it means to adapt, innovate and lead, even in challenging times.

These businesses are the heartbeat of our borough, and their success is to be commended.”

The big winner of the night was Blackpool Skip Hire, which scooped both Wyre Business of the Year and Growth Business of the Year, recognising its exceptional expansion, innovation and local impact.

Operations Director Kenny Stephenson said: “It feels fantastic to win, the whole team are really happy.

“It’s always a great event, an incredible venue, great food and atmosphere, it’s been a fantastic night.

“I’m very, very proud to have won twice now and it’s nice to be recognised for the effort we put in."

The night’s big winners were:

Wyre Business of the Year – Blackpool Skip Hire/ Runners up - Bank Dental

Business Personality of the Year - Thea Hesketh, Sally’s Garstang

Climate Action Award - Ecoduct

Community and Charity Organisation of the Year – Help PKE

Corporate Social Responsibility Award – Strive Fleetwood

Food, Drink and Accommodation Business of the Year – Sally's Garstang

Growth Business of the Year – Blackpool Skip Hire

Health, Beauty and Wellbeing Business of the Year – Bank Dental

Micro Business of the Year - WS Logistics

Small Business of the Year – A & G Metal Treatments Ltd

New Business of the Year – Coach and Shine

Farming and Countryside Award - SRH Agribusiness

Social Media Award – Affinity Lancashire

Team of the Year - Utility Collections

Tourism Business of the Year – Affinity Lancashire

Pride in Place Award - Plush, Cleveleys

The awards were made possible thanks to headline sponsor Balfour Beatty, alongside category sponsors including A & G Metal Treatments Ltd, The Small Business Academy, Lancashire Skills Hub, The Marsden Building Society, Myerscough College, the National Farmers Union (NFU), Addison Academy and Hillhouse Enterprise Zone.

The Wyre Business Awards form part of Wyre Council’s ongoing commitment to supporting local enterprise, encouraging innovation and nurturing a resilient, thriving economy.

Open to businesses of all sizes and sectors, the awards are free to enter and celebrate excellence across the borough.

For more information about the awards, visit awards.investinwyre.co.uk.