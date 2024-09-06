Heritage Open Days will run from now until Sunday, September 15.

Wyre Council invites everyone to delve into the district's fascinating history, heritage, culture, and wildlife.

This is a unique opportunity to explore captivating exhibitions, step inside some of Wyre’s most beautiful historic buildings, and participate in free guided walks.

Enthusiasts are encouraged to take advantage of this special occasion to visit some of Wyre's most remarkable historic sites, including the Mount Pavilion, the Marine Hall, Rossall Point Tower, and Garstang’s Quaker House.

These venues will offer free entry, with no advance booking required.

Explore Poulton’s rich railway history on a guided walk tracing the development of the railway system from 1840 to today, including visits to the locations of the town's three railway stations.

In Knott End, join a historical walk to uncover the town's storied past, featuring stops at Arm Hill (an Iron Age relic), brine wells, a disused railway, and a windmill, all set against the stunning backdrop of Morecambe Bay and Wyre Estuary.

For nature enthusiasts, the Early Winter Waders walk is not to be missed. Led by Wyre’s rangers, this walk offers a chance to spot Winter waders along the southern edge of Morecambe Bay where they can be found at this time of the year.

Councillor Lynne Bowen, Wyre Council's Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Health, and Community Engagement said "This year's Heritage Open Days offer a fantastic range of experiences for everyone. With Wyre's diverse array of historical venues, theatre, parks, and towns, there's something for everyone to discover and enjoy."

For full details on this year’s Heritage Open Days, please visit www.wyre.gov.uk/greatoutdoors.

To explore other heritage events across the country, visit the national website at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/wyrecouncilgreatoutdoors?srch=heritage

1 . Wyre Heritage Open Bat Walk Take a walk with The Wyre Rivers Trust using specialist equipment to listen out for bats. Hear bats echolocating as they search for their prey.WHEN: MondaySep 9 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM. WHERE: Claughton-on-Brock,PR3 1UQ Email www.wyreriverstrust.org/contactus | Wyre Council Photo: Wyre Council Photo Sales

2 . Wyre Heritage Open Days - Marine Hall Discover this beautiful Art Deco Theatre, built in 1935. During your visit see the ballroom and its stunning glazed dome taking centre stage. There will be an exhibition of heritage photographs depicting ‘The Story of Fleetwood’ and the Marine Hall. Just turn up - multiple dates and times | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Wyre Heritage Open Days - Memorial Park, Fleetwood A walk around the grounds of Fleetwood`s historic, Grade II listed Memorial ParkMemorial WHEN: Tuesday September 10 at 10:30 AM - 11:30 Call 01253 876621 to book a Place | National World Photo: Blackpool Gazette Photo Sales

4 . Wyre Heritage Oopen Days - Historic Knott End A pleasant coastal and countryside walk that looks at some of the heritage surrounding the village of Knott End-on-Sea and the surrounding area. Discover the heritage surrounding Knott End-on-Sea including Arm Hill (an iron age relic), brine wells, a disused railway and a disused windmill. Book a place | Wyre Council Photo: Wyre Council Photo Sales

5 . Wyre Heritage Open Days - HistoricGarstang Discover through local buildings and structures, the historic town and surrounding area of Garstang. Approximately 3 miles, graded moderate. WHEN: Wednesday September 11 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM WHERE: Cherestanc Square, Garstang, PR3 1E | Wyre Council Photo: Wyre Council Photo Sales

6 . Wyre Hetitage Days - Heritage of the Wyre Estuary Enjoy a guided heritage walk around the Wyre Estuary Country Park - Stanah, on this lovely riverside walk around a special site of scientific interest. Bring your binoculars if you have them. WHEN:Wednesday Sep 11, 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM. WHERE: Wyre Estuary Country Park River Road, Thornton, FY5 5LR | Wyre Council Photo: Wyre Council Photo Sales