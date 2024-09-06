Heritage Open Days will run from now until Sunday, September 15.
Wyre Council invites everyone to delve into the district's fascinating history, heritage, culture, and wildlife.
This is a unique opportunity to explore captivating exhibitions, step inside some of Wyre’s most beautiful historic buildings, and participate in free guided walks.
Enthusiasts are encouraged to take advantage of this special occasion to visit some of Wyre's most remarkable historic sites, including the Mount Pavilion, the Marine Hall, Rossall Point Tower, and Garstang’s Quaker House.
These venues will offer free entry, with no advance booking required.
Explore Poulton’s rich railway history on a guided walk tracing the development of the railway system from 1840 to today, including visits to the locations of the town's three railway stations.
In Knott End, join a historical walk to uncover the town's storied past, featuring stops at Arm Hill (an Iron Age relic), brine wells, a disused railway, and a windmill, all set against the stunning backdrop of Morecambe Bay and Wyre Estuary.
For nature enthusiasts, the Early Winter Waders walk is not to be missed. Led by Wyre’s rangers, this walk offers a chance to spot Winter waders along the southern edge of Morecambe Bay where they can be found at this time of the year.
Councillor Lynne Bowen, Wyre Council's Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Health, and Community Engagement said "This year's Heritage Open Days offer a fantastic range of experiences for everyone. With Wyre's diverse array of historical venues, theatre, parks, and towns, there's something for everyone to discover and enjoy."
For full details on this year’s Heritage Open Days, please visit www.wyre.gov.uk/greatoutdoors.
To explore other heritage events across the country, visit the national website at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/wyrecouncilgreatoutdoors?srch=heritage
