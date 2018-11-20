Wyre sex abuse case coach jailed for 56 months

A former Wyre football coach has been jailed for 56 months for historical sex offences.

Paul Whelan, 58, of Maida Vale, Thornton, appeared at Carlisle Crown Court.

He was sentenced after pleading guilty to five counts of sexual offences against five young boys dating back to the late 1980’s and 1990’s.

At the time Whelan was a football coach with Wyre Juniors Football club.

The victims were all aged between 14 and 16 at the time.

They came forward and reported the abuse after Whelan was jailed for three years and three months in September 2017 for similar offences.

The new sentence is to run consecutively to his current sentence.

Chris Scott, from Lancashire’s Operation Fervent, which investigates historical abuse cases, said:“First and foremost I would like to commend these victims who were brave enough to come forward and report the offences against them and see this through the judicial process.

“As has been proven Paul Whelan is a serial sex offender who exploited his position to abuse these young boys who should have been able to look to him for support and guidance.

“Lancashire Constabulary remains committed to investigating offences of this nature, no matter how historic, and no matter what the role, position and status of the alleged offender, and we would encourage anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence to come forward safe in the knowledge that they will be treated sensitively and professionally.”