Wyre Estuary Country Park retains Visit England status with new accessibility and improved facilities

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Wyre Estuary Country Park has once again been recognised as a Quality Assured Visitor Attraction by Visit England, achieving an impressive score of 78% in its latest assessment.

Inspectors evaluated the park across eight areas, including arrival, cleanliness, toilets, catering, retail, staff and the attraction itself.

Particular praise was given for improvements to arrival facilities and toilets, including new signage and a Changing Places facility that enhances accessibility for all visitors.

Wyre Estuary Country Park has once again been recognised as a Quality Assured Visitor Attraction by Visit Englandplaceholder image
Wyre Estuary Country Park has once again been recognised as a Quality Assured Visitor Attraction by Visit England | Steve Daniels

Councillor Lynne Bowen, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Health and Community Engagement, said: “We’re incredibly proud to see Wyre Estuary Country Park retain its Quality Assured status.

“This recognition reflects the hard work of our staff and volunteers, and our ongoing commitment to making the park a welcoming and enjoyable place for everyone.

“It’s a fantastic asset to the borough and we’ll continue to build on this success to ensure it remains a top visitor attraction."

Situated in Stanah, the park is a favourite for families, dog walkers and nature enthusiasts.

Visitors can enjoy a natural play area, café, picnic spots and accessible paths, along with walking, cycling and running routes.

All-terrain mobility scooters, called Trampers, are available for hire, making the park inclusive for wheelchair users.

Wildlife watchers can spot sea lavender, curlew, shelduck and more across the scenic saltmarshes and countryside.

The assessment also commended the friendliness and helpfulness of staff and volunteers, as well as the park’s overall cleanliness and appearance.

The Visit England accreditation is part of an annual quality assessment programme which ensures attractions nationwide meet high standards and continue to evolve to meet visitor expectations.

For more information, visit Wyre Council.

