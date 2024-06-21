Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Historic Marsh Mill’s 25 year lease by Wyre Council is set to come to an end.

Historic Marsh Mill’s 25 year lease by Wyre Council is set to come to an end.

The 18th century mill is currently covered with scaffolding as the council carries out the remaining maintenance repairs needed before the lease ends on June 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsh Mill currently has scaffolding around it as work continues | National World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mill owners, property developers Melrose Development Services, have been leasing the historic structure to Wyre Council for the past 25 years, ever since buying the property from the council for a cool £1,410,000.

During that time, the council maintained the building and for a time the mill was open to the public as a museum-style attraction.

However, the council has now decided it no longer wishes to keep up the lease and is, effectively, handing it back to Melrose.

What the owners say

Rob Chadwick, managing director of Melrose Development Services, said: “The council has been our tenant for the last 25 years but now it is giving it back to us, and prior to the lease ending, it is carrying out what is called dilapidation work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a combination of decorative and repair work which we ask the council to carry out as part of the lease.

“The mill has been well maintained over the past 25 years and as long as the necessary work is kept up every few years, it means that it doesn't fall into disrepair and won’t need any major work done to it.”

Marsh Mill as it normally looks, without scaffolding | National World

Mr Chadwick said he was not yet in a position to discuss the future of the property once the lease ends.

Melrose is also the owner of the Marsh Mill Village retail complex which surrounds the mill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What the council says

A Wyre Council spokesman said: “The Councils’ lease of the Grade II* Listed Marsh Mill is coming to an end this summer and the premises will transfer over to Freehold owner Melrose Developments Limited on expiry of the lease.

“Works have now commenced on site to carry out various elements of work before that handover can be completed and these are predominantly timber repairs and redecorations.

“The work is being undertaken by a specialist local contractor Fylde Conservation.”

Marsh Mill history

Marsh Mill was built in 1794 by Ralph Slater for local landowner Bold Hesketh.

It functioned as a corn mill until the 1920s and has been fully restored.