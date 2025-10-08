Wyre Council is delighted to announce the finalists for the 2025 Wyre Business Awards, recognising the remarkable achievements of businesses across the borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year 34 outstanding enterprises have been shortlisted across 15 categories showcasing the innovation and resilience spirit that define Wyre’s economy.

The glittering awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday, October, 21 at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood which celebrates its 90th anniversary this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening will be themed around the golden 1930s promising a night of entertainment and local pride.

Guests will enjoy a sumptuous gala dinner served by the award-winning team at Twelve, live performances from Frankly Jazz and a night hosted by acclaimed comedian and actor Justin Moorhouse.

Organised by Wyre Council’s Economic development team with support from internal departments and independent judges from the local business community the awards recognise excellence in business performance, innovation, customer service, environmental responsibility and social impact.

More than 100 entries were received this year reflecting the continued growth and strength of Wyre’s business landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rated 5 on March 27. | Google

Among the most anticipated categories is the food, drink and accommodation business of the year, celebrating Wyre’s outstanding hospitality scene. The 2025 finalists are:

Albatross Bar and Food, celebrated for its creative dishes and lively atmosphere.

Pipers Restaurant, an institution known for refined dining and exceptional service.

Pulcinella, a beloved restaurant offering authentic Italian cuisine.

Sally’s Garstang, praised for its warm hospitality and locally inspired menu.

This year also introduces the new Pride in Place Award, judged anonymously over the summer.

Rated 5 on February 18. | Google

Councillor Peter Le Marinel, Planning Policy and Economic Development Portfolio Holder, said: “We were delighted to receive so many superb entries, each telling a powerful story of success, resilience and ambition. Congratulations to everyone who entered.

“The judging panel now faces the exciting but difficult task of selecting our category winners and, ultimately, the overall Wyre Business of the Year.

“We extend our sincere thanks to our judges and sponsors, whose generous support makes these awards possible.”