A derelict house that has been revamped as part of an affordable housing project is being offered for sale at almost £35,000 less than its market value.

Wyre Council acquired and renovated the property, the first house to come under its Affordable Housing Delivery Programme, and it has now been valued.

The three-bedroom home in Thornton will be available for sale as a 'discount market home' for the fixed price £136,000, considerably less than the £170,000 it has been valued at.

From that (left) to this: Th house in Thornton transformed by Wyre Council | Wyre Council

Applications will open from Monday April 7.

The successful buyer will own 100% of the property but receive a 20% discount which will remain with the property forever.

What s the criteria for being eligible?

FINANCES: The Qualifying Person would need to be someone who has reasonably demonstrated to the Council that he or she is unable to afford open market housing, based on their income or capital and that of others living with them, and assuming a mortgage of not more than 3 times his or her earned income or those of the aforementioned persons.

How work progressed on the property's overgrown back garden | Wyre Council

In the case of this property’s £136,000 price, it would mean the household income could be up to £43,066 per annum if the applicant has only a 5% deposit of £6,800 or if the household income was £33,000 per annum then the applicant could have up to £37,000 in savings/capital including a deposit.

If the income is higher then the amount of savings/capital would be lower.

And from tired old interior to smart new look, as part of the Wyre Council project | Wyre Council

LOCAL CONNECTION: - An individual must be able to demonstrate they meet one or more of the following criteria:

*Local residency – they have lived in the local authority of Wyre continuously for the last 12 (twelve) months

*Permanent employment of over 16 (sixteen) hours per week in Wyre.

*Close family association – has a parent, adult child or adult sibling who is living in the area of Wyre and has done continuously for the last 5 (five) years ;

*Are currently serving in the Armed Forces and who are either employed or are resident in Wyre.

*Former Armed Forces personnel who have a previous residence in Wyre as a result of a former posting in the area of Wyre within the last 5 (five) years.

A spokesman for Wyre Council said: “We will be accepting applications from Monday 7th April 2025 at 9am. Applications will be assessed in strict date order and will only be determined where fully complete.”

The applications will need to show evidence of the following:

• proof of mortgage in principle• proof of deposit• proof of household income• proof of local connection to Wyre as detailed above.

The form will not be active until April 7 2025 at 9am. If an application is approved, the successful will be notified via email and invited.

For any enquiries, please contact Madison Yeo, Wyre Council's Affordable Housing Delivery Officer on 01253 887246 .

To view the brochure, visit - https://bit.ly/3FLG15U