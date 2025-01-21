Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wyre Council has lodged objections to controversial proposals to develop a sand and gravel quarry next to houses in the village of Preesall.

The plans, by developer Baxters, will be determined by Lancashire County Council’s Development Control Committee.

However, local authority Wyre has submitted a comment as a consultee on the plans.

The quarry scheme is earmarked for land at Bourbles Farm on Bourbles Lane, in Preesall, and would entail the extraction of sand and gravel to build a quarry, to remove an estimated 460,000 tonnes of sand and gravel and to insert 300,000 tonnes of tested soil, clay and hardcore.

The extraction and processing of the sand and gravel includes the construction of new site access roads, landscaping and screening bunds, minerals washing plant and other associated infrastructure with restoration to leisure end-uses, agricultural land and biodiversity enhancement.

In December, Baxters submitted revised plans for the project, including updates on air quality assessment, ecological impact assement and nose assessments.

Applicants Baxters, well known housebuilders have have highlighted the urgent need for the facility in the Wyre.

However, opponents of the project have raised a raft of concerns, including the potential health impct of silica dust, concerns over noise levels and highway concerns.

What Wyre Council says

Last week Wyre Council’s Steve Smith, Assistant Director of Planning and Building Control, lodged objections on behalf of the authoirity.

He said the application failed to complay with three separate policies of the adopred Wyre Local Plan.

He stated: “The application site is located immediately adjacent neighbouring residential properties and it is considered that the operation of the proposed quarry would lead to an unacceptable impact to the amenity of these residential properties as a result of general noise, disturbance and dust. “

He added: “ The application has not been submitted with the required business plan for the proposed holiday accommodation which forms part of the restoration scheme for the site.

“The application is not supported with a sequential test on flooding. Also, no consideration has been made of the most up-to-date available evidence on flooding in the Fylde Coast .authorities. This does not adequately address the matter of flood risk.”

The application is also opposed by local residents and Preesall Town Council

What the applicants say

A spokesman for Greenfield Enviro, agents on behalf of Baxter Homes, previouly said: “As part of the application process and the preparation of the EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment), all potential impacts on the local community and the local environment have been assessed and mitigation measures to minimise or eliminate any impacts have been clearly identified where they are deemed necessary.

“This includes the construction of screening bunds around the margins of the site and a phased mineral extraction and restoration scheme.

“We are happy to work with Lancashire County Council on mitigation measures to ensure that this works well and limits disturbance and intend on setting this quarry up and operating it to the highest of standards.

“Over the recent past there has been a general increase in demand for construction aggregates across the County that is directly linked to an increase in construction activity across the North West of England.

“This increase in activity coincident with the reduction in available supply of sand and gravel locally has led to aggregate and construction material shortages in the North Lancashire Region.

“These supply shortages have directly impacted on The Baxter Group, thus they have identified a clear and demonstrable need for a new source of sand and gravel close to their own construction markets within the county.”

Those wishing to make a commment on the application can do so by visiting the dedicated pages on Lancashire County Council’s website, via https://planningregister.lancashire.gov.uk/Planning/Display/LCC/2023/0030#undefined