Organisers of one of the North West's biggest car shows have announced this year's event has been postponed.

Wrea Green Car Carnival regularly draws in thousands of people to see vehicles of all classes and vintages on the village green, raising money for Trinity Hospice.

This year's event was due to take place on April 28, but will now not take place until after summer.

Why has it been postponed?

A spokeman for the event said: "Unfortunately, due to the never-ending rain we were advised yesterday (Tuesday, April 26), that the saturated Green will not fit to accept vehicles by April 28. We have therefore had to agree to postpone the event until Sunday, September 15, 2024."