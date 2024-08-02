Anyone planning further violent protests in the wake of the Southport stabbings has been told that the authorities “will be watching you” to prevent the “summer madness” from spreading.

Home Office minister Lord Hanson told would-be rioters to “be prepared to face the full force of the law on this criminal activity”, as the prospect of more than a dozen more protests in the coming days looms.

The warning comes as rummoured protests are said to have been planned across Lancashire including in Blackpool, Preston and Blackburn on Saturday, August 3.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced a new “national” response to the violent disorder linking police forces across the country.

Preston City Council, meanwhile, has put out a statement today in light of the planned protest in the city, calling for people to stay away from trouble and any counter-protesters to demonstrate peacefully.

Riot police confront a mob as a police vehicle burns in the background during serious disorder in Southport (Picture: Getty Images/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Monday which left three girls dead has sparked violent disorder in some towns in England.

Lord Hanson said forces have the powers under intelligence-led policing to track “people who may be travelling to cause trouble and to cause conspiracy” and to use facial recognition technology and other evidence to bring prosecutions.

Asked how concerned the Government is about fresh unrest this weekend, Lord Hanson told LBC Radio: “There is that potential.

“But I always say to anybody who’s organising this, we will be watching you. If you are organising this now, we will be watching you.

“We have powers under existing legislation to stop you organising this now and to take action accordingly, and if you do take action and are not part of any organised group, be prepared to face the full force of the law on this criminal activity.”

Sir Keir Starmer giving a speech in Downing Street. Credit: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire | Henry Nicholls/PA Wire

Asked whether those involved are from the far right, he said: “Some individuals will have far-right opinions, in my view, some might be caught up in the summer madness. Some might be people who’ve got genuine concerns.”

He urged them to protest peacefully and raise issues with their MP.

“What they can’t do is throw rocks at police officers, break windows in mosques and attack people in the streets and undertake street robbery as happened in some of the shops in the in Southport. That is simply not acceptable.”

The PA news agency found evidence of at least 15 protests advertised online, some calling for participants to take England flags, and a number contain phrases such as “enough is enough”, “save our kids” or “stop the boats”.

The victims of fatal Southport stabbings - Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine. | The victims of fatal Southport stabbings - Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine.

The protests are being planned for areas such as Southport, Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn, Leeds and Bristol.

Two counter-protests are also being advertised online.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We are aware of the outbreaks of disorder in other areas of the country and have initiated a command structure to reflect this and to reassure communities in Lancashire that we are able to respond quickly if we need to.

“We are also working with communities and partners to ensure that we are ready to respond to any concerns, or incidents within Lancashire.

“When we are aware of planned protests, we will balance the lawful right to protest with the need to prevent serious disruption and everyone’s right to go about their lives without fear or risk of harm.

“If there are outbreaks of disorder, we will robustly investigate any offences committed to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”

The Preston City Counil statement said: “We understand a protest is being planned for 2pm on the Flag Market, we are working with the police to respond to any risk.

“While we understand there will be those who wish to show their opposition to such protests, we are appealing for those who may wish to counter-protest to do so in peaceful ways and to avoid becoming caught up in any potential disorder in, or around, the Flag Market.

“Our message is to stay away from any possible disorder this weekend and to continue supporting our neighbours in Southport and our police colleagues who are stretched and need to be able to police any event effectively.

We ask that the communities of Preston come together in solidarity in the coming days and weeks and follow the example of Southport in showing that our towns and cities are places of hope, peace and friendship which will not be divided by a small minority who wish to bring violence and disorder.”

Flowers and tributes outside the Atkinson Art Centre | James Speakman/PA Wire

Lord Walney, the UK Government’s adviser on political violence and disruption, said police should be prepared to step in if it appears troublemakers are travelling to incite riots.

The crossbench peer told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme: “The police should be prepared to step in where they can.

“Where there is these kinds of gatherings which are just designed to be fanning the flames of violence, (they) should be stopping people gathering.

“People absolutely have the right to protest in this country, but they do not have the right to riot.”

The 17-year-old charged with the murder of three girls in the holiday dance class appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday, and was named as Axel Rudakubana, from Banks in Lancashire.

He is charged with the murder of Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, in Southport on Monday.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of yoga class instructor Leanne Lucas, businessman John Hayes and eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and with possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade.

He was remanded to youth detention accommodation and will next appear in court in October.