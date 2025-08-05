Revealed: the worst UK airports for flight disruption – where do Liverpool and Manchester rank?

Published 5th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

The UK’s worst airports for delays and cancellations have been revealed.

The study, conducted by Traffic Chart, analysed data on flight cancellations and delays for 23 UK airports based on Civil Aviation Authority reports.

The airports have been given an index score between 0 and 10, with 10 being the least reliable. Those with the highest cancellation rates and highest average delay times from May to August between 2022 and 2024 have been named the worst in summer 2025.

- Liverpool John Lennon Airport warns of 'significant' delays and 'lengthy' diversions

Take a look at the gallery below to see the UK’s worst airports for disruption.

London Gatwick - score of 6.9 out of 10.

1. London Gatwick

London Gatwick - score of 6.9 out of 10. | BEN STANSALL

Manchester Airport - score of 5.1 out of 10.

2. Manchester Airport

Manchester Airport - score of 5.1 out of 10. | Adobe Stock

Southend Airport - score of 5.1 out of 10.

3. Southend Airport

Southend Airport - score of 5.1 out of 10. Photo: Google

Aberdeen Airport - score of 5.1 out of 10.

4. Aberdeen Airport

Aberdeen Airport - score of 5.1 out of 10. | PA

Bristol Airport - score of 5 out of 10.

5. Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport - score of 5 out of 10. | BristolWorld

London Luton Airport - score of 4.7 out of 10.

6. London Luton Airport

London Luton Airport - score of 4.7 out of 10.

