World Fireworks Championships: Times, parking and what to expect for Blackpool's 2025 grand finale
What is the World Fireworks Championships?
One of the UK’s biggest free pyrotechnic events, the Championships bring world-class fireworks teams to Blackpool for stunning displays set to music, lighting up the seafront.
What’s new this year?
From 2025 to 2028, the event enters its Champion of Champions series.
Nine previous winners have been invited back to compete for a place in the 2028 grand finale.
Expect bigger displays, more ambitious designs, enhanced special effects, and custom soundtracks created just for the show.
Who is competing tonight?
Orion from Canada - winners in 2015 - will close this year’s series.
They follow performances by India’s Amir Morani Fireworks and Ukraine’s Dance of Fire, who took part in September.
Each year from 2025 to 2027, three past champions will go head-to-head.
The winner of each heat will return in 2028 to compete for the ultimate title: Champion of Champions.
When does it start?
The free event takes place on Saturday, October 11, with pre-show entertainment starting at 7.30pm.
The fireworks display is scheduled for around 8.30pm, weather permitting.
Where is it and how do I watch?
The best views are from Tower Festival Headland on the Central Promenade, between Central Pier and North Pier.
Do I need a ticket?
The event is free to attend and no ticket is required.
What can I expect to see?
Each show is a fully choreographed performance set to music.
The Promenade fills quickly, so arrive early, dress for seaside weather and plan for busy crowds when leaving.
Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “While we were disappointed to cancel the first event due to the lightning storm, public safety is always our top priority.
“We are delighted to announce a new date for Team India’s display – and with two firework displays in one weekend, and so many attractions on offer, it is the perfect excuse to make a weekend of it in Blackpool.
“We look forward to welcoming audiences to what promises to be a spectacular series of displays along our famous seafront.”
Where can I park?
Traffic delays are expected.
Blackpool Council recommends using southern car parks and the tramway, or public transport via trains and buses.
A full list of council-owned car parks can be found HERE.
How do I get there from Blackpool North railway station?
From Blackpool North railway station, the Tower Festival Headland is a ten-minute walk.
Head down Talbot Road to the Promenade, then turn left toward Blackpool Tower.
How do I get there by tram or bus?
Trams will run every 12 minutes from 6pm, with a shuttle every 24 minutes between North Station and Little Bispham.
Buses will operate on a temporary “Illuminations diversions” timetable.
Check Blackpool Transport for updates.
Friday: Dry with highs around 17C in the afteroon and 14C in the evening.
Saturday: Cloudier with rain at times, maximum 16C.