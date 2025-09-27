World Fireworks Championship 2025: Sky over Blackpool Tower lights up during spectacular Indian display

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 27th Sep 2025, 14:20 BST
Watch the dazzling display from Team India as the World Fireworks Championship kicked off in the resort, in this spectacular video.

Video shows the skies above Blackpool promenade lit up full of colour and sparkle as the World Fireworks Championship 2025 opened with a dazzling display from Team India.

The clip shows some of the highlights from the stunning firework display, which took place on Friday 26 September 2025.

Team India’s display at the World Fireworks Championship on Friday 26 September 2025. Credit: Lucinda Herbertplaceholder image
Team India’s display at the World Fireworks Championship on Friday 26 September 2025. Credit: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert/National World

Originally scheduled for earlier this month, Amir Morani Fireworks finally took to the sky on a dry, clear evening - after previously wet and windy weekends led to their display being postponed.

Visitors have another chance to watch the Ukrainian display tonight (Sat 27 Sept). Build up from 7:30, the display scheduled for 8:30pm.

Canada will also take part with a display on Sat 11 Oct.

Watch the video above.

