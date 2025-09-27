Watch the dazzling display from Team India as the World Fireworks Championship kicked off in the resort, in this spectacular video.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video shows the skies above Blackpool promenade lit up full of colour and sparkle as the World Fireworks Championship 2025 opened with a dazzling display from Team India.

The clip shows some of the highlights from the stunning firework display, which took place on Friday 26 September 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team India’s display at the World Fireworks Championship on Friday 26 September 2025. Credit: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert/National World

Originally scheduled for earlier this month, Amir Morani Fireworks finally took to the sky on a dry, clear evening - after previously wet and windy weekends led to their display being postponed.

Visitors have another chance to watch the Ukrainian display tonight (Sat 27 Sept). Build up from 7:30, the display scheduled for 8:30pm.

Canada will also take part with a display on Sat 11 Oct.

Watch the video above.