Blackpool’s skies will sparkle once more as the World Fireworks Championship returns for 2025 with three spectacular Saturday night shows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is the World Fireworks Championship?

The World Fireworks Championship is one of the UK’s biggest free pyrotechnic events, bringing top international teams to Blackpool for dazzling, choreographed shows set to music.

Blackpool’s skies will sparkle once more as the World Fireworks Championship returns for 2025 | Gregg Wolstenholme Photography for VisitBlackpool

Launches take place from the beach in front of Blackpool Tower, attracting tens of thousands of spectators each night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s new this year?

From 2025 through 2028, the event enters a Champion of Champions series.

Nine previous winners will return to compete for a place in the 2028 grand finale, where the best will battle for the ultimate crown.

Expect bigger, bolder displays, enhanced effects, ambitious designs and specially crafted soundtracks.

Who is competing and when?

Three shows will take place in 2025:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, September 13 – Amir Morani Fireworks, India (Winner 2023)

Saturday, September 27 – Dance of Fire, Ukraine (Winner 2019)

Saturday, October 11 – Orion, Canada (Winner 2015)

Entertainment begins at 7.30pm, with fireworks firing around 8.30pm (weather permitting).

The World Fireworks Championship is one of the UK’s biggest free pyrotechnic events, bringing top international teams to Blackpool | Dave Nelson

Where is it and how do I watch?

The best views are from Tower Festival Headland on the Central Promenade, between Central Pier and North Pier.

Do I need a ticket?

The event is free to attend and no ticket is required.

What can I expect to see?

Each show is a fully choreographed performance set to music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Promenade fills quickly, so arrive early, dress for seaside weather and plan ahead for busy crowds when leaving.

Where can I park?

Traffic delays are likely.

Blackpool Council recommends parking in southern car parks and using the tramway. Public transport via trains and buses is also advised.

A full list of council-owned car parks can be found HERE.

How do I get there from Blackpool North railway station?

The Tower Festival Headland is a ten-minute walk from the station. Head down Talbot Road to the Promenade, then turn left towards Blackpool Tower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best views are from Tower Festival Headland on the Central Promenade, between Central Pier and North Pier | Lee Mansfield

How do I get there by tram or bus?

By tram: An enhanced timetable will operate on September 13, with services every 12 minutes from 6pm, plus a shuttle every 24 minutes between North Station and Little Bispham.

By bus: Diversions will be in place on Friday and Saturday evenings. Check Blackpool Transport for the latest updates.

Heavy rain is expected for most of Saturday, with highs of around 15C in the afternoon.

Sunny spells and blustery showers are likely in the evening, easing later.