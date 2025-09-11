World Firework Championships Blackpool: Everything you need to know including timings, parking and weather
What is the World Fireworks Championship?
The World Fireworks Championship is one of the UK’s biggest free pyrotechnic events, bringing top international teams to Blackpool for dazzling, choreographed shows set to music.
Launches take place from the beach in front of Blackpool Tower, attracting tens of thousands of spectators each night.
What’s new this year?
From 2025 through 2028, the event enters a Champion of Champions series.
Nine previous winners will return to compete for a place in the 2028 grand finale, where the best will battle for the ultimate crown.
Expect bigger, bolder displays, enhanced effects, ambitious designs and specially crafted soundtracks.
Who is competing and when?
Three shows will take place in 2025:
- Saturday, September 13 – Amir Morani Fireworks, India (Winner 2023)
- Saturday, September 27 – Dance of Fire, Ukraine (Winner 2019)
- Saturday, October 11 – Orion, Canada (Winner 2015)
Entertainment begins at 7.30pm, with fireworks firing around 8.30pm (weather permitting).
Where is it and how do I watch?
The best views are from Tower Festival Headland on the Central Promenade, between Central Pier and North Pier.
Do I need a ticket?
The event is free to attend and no ticket is required.
What can I expect to see?
Each show is a fully choreographed performance set to music.
The Promenade fills quickly, so arrive early, dress for seaside weather and plan ahead for busy crowds when leaving.
Where can I park?
Traffic delays are likely.
Blackpool Council recommends parking in southern car parks and using the tramway. Public transport via trains and buses is also advised.
A full list of council-owned car parks can be found HERE.
How do I get there from Blackpool North railway station?
The Tower Festival Headland is a ten-minute walk from the station. Head down Talbot Road to the Promenade, then turn left towards Blackpool Tower.
How do I get there by tram or bus?
By tram: An enhanced timetable will operate on September 13, with services every 12 minutes from 6pm, plus a shuttle every 24 minutes between North Station and Little Bispham.
By bus: Diversions will be in place on Friday and Saturday evenings. Check Blackpool Transport for the latest updates.
Heavy rain is expected for most of Saturday, with highs of around 15C in the afternoon.
Sunny spells and blustery showers are likely in the evening, easing later.