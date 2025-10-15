Work is set to begin on a £15m development that will turn a former Blackpool garden centre into a new housing estate and shopping hub.

Property developer Breck has signed contracts with Progress Housing Group to deliver the mixed-use scheme on Cropper Road, on the edge of the town.

The site, which was previously home to The Garden Place garden centre, has been disused for several years.

The new development will include 58 one to three-bedroom homes for affordable rent and around 5,500sq ft of retail space across four new units.

A children’s play area and electric vehicle charging points will also be created as part of the new community.

Planning permission for the project was granted in March by Fylde Council, with additional funding provided by Homes England for the housing element.

Andy Garnett, director at Breck, said: "There’s a real need for a wide range of housing in the Fylde area and our site forms part of a wider masterplan for housing allocation which has the local authority’s approval.

“We’re looking forward to starting on-site this month and continuing our partnership with Progress Housing Group in the Lancashire area.”

He added that Breck now has a development pipeline of more than 2,000 homes and is continuing to work with housing associations to identify new sites across the region.

Daniel Griffiths, director of development at Progress Housing Group, said: "Working alongside our partner Breck on this new development is a great step forward for this disused piece of land.

"The delivery of over 50 high-quality and energy-efficient homes for affordable rent and shared ownership aligns with our social purpose, and will no doubt bring a boost to the local community."

Breck, which specialises in building affordable housing schemes of between 25 and 300 homes, says the Cropper Road project will help meet local housing demand while supporting local retail.

Construction is expected to begin this month, with completion scheduled for October 2027.