Work officially starts on turning ex Yates pub into art deco hotel

The first round of work is under way to transform one of Blackpool’s most iconic pubs as part of a multi-million pound project.

The ambitious plans for the former Yates Wine Lodge, at 407-411 Promenade in South Shore, includes the creation of an 18 bedroom hotel and an extension of the property.

Work starts to get under way at the back of the former Yates bar on Blackpool's South Shore prom | Third party

The Art Deco building, which is locally listed, has previously been one of the resort’s most popular bars for decades.

But Yates closed its doors to the public on March 19 2022 and since then the building has fallen into disrepair and become something of an eyesore.

However, revised proposals were given the green light by Blackpool Council’s planners on August 7, meaning work could finally press ahead.

And this week it was clear that the preliminary work was finally underway.

Workmen were seen inside the building, filling several skips - the first activity on the premises for several years.

A spokesman from Abbott Hull Ltd, the team leading the architectural design for the project said: “The stripping out of the building has now started and the project will begin.

“There is a long way to go yet and so it isn’t possible to say when it will be completed, but things are now starting."

How it will look when the restoration work is complete | Abbott Hull Ltd

Owner Raghbir Singh Basrai has ambitious plans for the building.

The full planning application lodged with Blackpool Council was for permission to change the use of the building from a drinking establishment with food provision to a drinking establishment with expanded food provision and hotel, with ancillary restaurant and event space.

An architectural statement by Abbott Hull Ltd said of the plans: “The redevelopment of the former Yates Wine Lodge presents a unique opportunity to bring a prominent and locally listed Art Deco building back into active use.

“The building has stood vacant since 2022 and is currently at risk of long-term deterioration. The proposed development seeks to restore its architectural character while introducing a vibrant mix of complementary uses that will secure its sustainable future.

“The scheme comprises a ground-floor restaurant, family bar, a sports bar, an upper-floor restaurant, and an 18-bedroom hotel—designed to operate as a cohesive, high-quality hospitality destination.

“The proposed works are extensive and include the erection of an additional floor to the existing building, a front canopy with a first-floor roof terrace, a second-floor front-facing roof terrace, a three-storey rear extension and a single-storey rear glazed covered seating area.

“Each use supports and enhances the others: the hotel benefits from on-site dining and leisure facilities, while the restaurant and bars attract both local patrons and visitors, helping to drive year-round footfall.”