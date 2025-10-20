A woman with links to Blackpool is wanted on prison recall after breaching the conditions of her release.

Natasha Ward, 35, failed to comply with her licence conditions following her release from prison, where she had served a sentence for theft.

Ward is described as 5ft tall, of slim build, with light brown hair and grey eyes.

Natasha Ward is wanted on prison recall after breaching the conditions of her release | Merseyside Police

She is known to have connections to Blackpool, Thornton, Bootle, Netherton and Crosby.

Anyone who sees Ward or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Merseyside Police via @MerPolCC on X or Facebook, quoting reference 24000819908 or call 101.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their website at crimestoppers-uk.org.