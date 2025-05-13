Woman wanted in connection with robbery has links to Blackpool
Terri Westhead is described as 5ft 7in tall and of medium build.
The 38-year-old has connections to Blackpool, particularly North Shore.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
If you have any information about Westhead’s whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.
You can also report information online through the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.