Woman wanted in connection with robbery has links to Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 13th May 2025, 12:49 BST
A woman wanted in connection with a robbery has links to Blackpool.

Terri Westhead is described as 5ft 7in tall and of medium build.

Most Popular

The 38-year-old has connections to Blackpool, particularly North Shore.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Terri Westhead is wanted in connection with a robberyplaceholder image
Terri Westhead is wanted in connection with a robbery | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

If you have any information about Westhead’s whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.

You can also report information online through the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceLancashireBlackpoolPolice
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice