Woman wanted in connection with robbery at Morrisons Daily store in Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 15:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A woman is wanted in connection with a robbery at a Morrisons Daily store in Blackpool.

The incident occurred at the store on Preston Old Road at around 8.30pm on Monday, March 31.

Officers today released a CCTV image of a woman they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Officers want to speak to this woman in connection with a robbery at a store in BlackpoolOfficers want to speak to this woman in connection with a robbery at a store in Blackpool
Officers want to speak to this woman in connection with a robbery at a store in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now asking for your help.”

If you recognise the woman, witnessed the incident, or have any information which could help police, call 101 quoting log number 1462 of March 31.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashireLancashire PolicePolice
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice