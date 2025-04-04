Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman is wanted in connection with a robbery at a Morrisons Daily store in Blackpool.

The incident occurred at the store on Preston Old Road at around 8.30pm on Monday, March 31.

Officers today released a CCTV image of a woman they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now asking for your help.”

If you recognise the woman, witnessed the incident, or have any information which could help police, call 101 quoting log number 1462 of March 31.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.