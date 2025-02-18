Blackpool woman seriously injured tripping over mobility scooter near Abingdon Street Market

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 18th Feb 2025, 16:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An elderly woman was seriously injured after she tripped over a mobility scooter in Blackpool town centre.

The accident happened in Abingdon Street shortly before 12pm yesterday, where the woman was walking alongside her husband as he rode a mobility scooter.

Rumours posted on a local Facebook page claimed the man had deliberately run over his wife, before armed police intervened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Lancashire Police said this was not the case and the incident was a nasty accident.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

The accident happened in Abingdon Street, Blackpool shortly before 12pm yesterday, where the woman was walking alongside her husband as he rode a mobility scooter.The accident happened in Abingdon Street, Blackpool shortly before 12pm yesterday, where the woman was walking alongside her husband as he rode a mobility scooter.
The accident happened in Abingdon Street, Blackpool shortly before 12pm yesterday, where the woman was walking alongside her husband as he rode a mobility scooter. | Gazette

What really happened?

The force said the woman tripped over the wheel of the mobility scooter, fell and suffered a suspected fracture to her hip/pelvis.

A police spokesperson told the Gazette: “We were called shortly before 12pm yesterday after an elderly male on a mobility scooter and his wife on foot have been traveling along pavement on Abingdon Street when the female has tripped over the wheel of the mobility scooter, fallen and suffered a suspected fracture to her hip/pelvis.

“Officers attended and provided first aid until an ambulance arrived.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice