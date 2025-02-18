Blackpool woman seriously injured tripping over mobility scooter near Abingdon Street Market
The accident happened in Abingdon Street shortly before 12pm yesterday, where the woman was walking alongside her husband as he rode a mobility scooter.
Rumours posted on a local Facebook page claimed the man had deliberately run over his wife, before armed police intervened.
But Lancashire Police said this was not the case and the incident was a nasty accident.
What really happened?
The force said the woman tripped over the wheel of the mobility scooter, fell and suffered a suspected fracture to her hip/pelvis.
A police spokesperson told the Gazette: “We were called shortly before 12pm yesterday after an elderly male on a mobility scooter and his wife on foot have been traveling along pavement on Abingdon Street when the female has tripped over the wheel of the mobility scooter, fallen and suffered a suspected fracture to her hip/pelvis.
“Officers attended and provided first aid until an ambulance arrived.”
North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.