Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An elderly woman was seriously injured after she tripped over a mobility scooter in Blackpool town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accident happened in Abingdon Street shortly before 12pm yesterday, where the woman was walking alongside her husband as he rode a mobility scooter.

Rumours posted on a local Facebook page claimed the man had deliberately run over his wife, before armed police intervened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Lancashire Police said this was not the case and the incident was a nasty accident.

The accident happened in Abingdon Street, Blackpool shortly before 12pm yesterday, where the woman was walking alongside her husband as he rode a mobility scooter. | Gazette

What really happened?

The force said the woman tripped over the wheel of the mobility scooter, fell and suffered a suspected fracture to her hip/pelvis.

A police spokesperson told the Gazette: “We were called shortly before 12pm yesterday after an elderly male on a mobility scooter and his wife on foot have been traveling along pavement on Abingdon Street when the female has tripped over the wheel of the mobility scooter, fallen and suffered a suspected fracture to her hip/pelvis.

“Officers attended and provided first aid until an ambulance arrived.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.