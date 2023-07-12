News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze
Huw Edwards named as BBC presenter accused of paying teen for pictures
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures

Fleetwood woman sentenced at Blackpool Magistrates Court for hitting pedestrian with car on zebra crossing

Driver Kathleen Garrett was driving her Renault to work in a rainstorm Blackpool Magistrates Court heard.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 12th Jul 2023, 22:46 BST- 1 min read

A 65-year-old Fleetwood woman knocked over a pedestrian as she used a zebra crossing .

Driver Kathleen Garrett was driving her Renault to work in a rainstorm Blackpool Magistrates Court heard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Garrett of Aughton Street, Fleetwood did not see the victim on the crossing .

She hit the woman breaking her arm in two places and her collar bone.

Most Popular

Garrett admitted driving without due care on November 11 last year .

She also admitted causing serious injury by careless driving .

Hide Ad

She was banned from driving for a year, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work and pay £199 costs.

Related topics:FleetwoodDrivingBlackpoolRenaultCourts