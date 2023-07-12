A 65-year-old Fleetwood woman knocked over a pedestrian as she used a zebra crossing .

Driver Kathleen Garrett was driving her Renault to work in a rainstorm Blackpool Magistrates Court heard.

Garrett of Aughton Street, Fleetwood did not see the victim on the crossing .

She hit the woman breaking her arm in two places and her collar bone.

Garrett admitted driving without due care on November 11 last year .

She also admitted causing serious injury by careless driving .

