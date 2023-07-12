Fleetwood woman sentenced at Blackpool Magistrates Court for hitting pedestrian with car on zebra crossing
Driver Kathleen Garrett was driving her Renault to work in a rainstorm Blackpool Magistrates Court heard.
A 65-year-old Fleetwood woman knocked over a pedestrian as she used a zebra crossing .
Garrett of Aughton Street, Fleetwood did not see the victim on the crossing .
She hit the woman breaking her arm in two places and her collar bone.
Garrett admitted driving without due care on November 11 last year .
She also admitted causing serious injury by careless driving .
She was banned from driving for a year, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work and pay £199 costs.