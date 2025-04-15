Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman was left with “serious head and facial injuries” after she was attacked outside a pub in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to an assault outside the The Last Resort pub on Bond Street at around 8.13pm on Saturday, April 5.

It was reported that a woman assaulted another woman outside the pub, leaving her with “serious head and facial injuries”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers want to speak to this woman after a serious attack outside a pub in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

Officers today released a CCTV image of a woman they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now asking for your help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you recognise the woman or have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 1298 of April 5.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.