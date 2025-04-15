Woman left with ‘serious head and facial injuries’ after attack outside Blackpool pub
Police were called to an assault outside the The Last Resort pub on Bond Street at around 8.13pm on Saturday, April 5.
It was reported that a woman assaulted another woman outside the pub, leaving her with “serious head and facial injuries”.
Officers today released a CCTV image of a woman they wanted to speak to as part of their investigation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now asking for your help.”
If you recognise the woman or have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 1298 of April 5.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.