Lancashiren Police investigating assault on woman in Lytham Road, Blackpool
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident took place on Lytham Road between Windermere Road and Watson Road shortly after 8.30pm on Saturday.
Police used their vehicles to block the road, while paramedics dealt with the injured woman.
There were two vans, a rapid response police car and an ambulance at the scene.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “We were called to Lytham Road, Blackpool at 8:31pm on 25th May to a report of an assault.
“Officers attended and a woman was taken to hospital.”
Inquires are now ongoing into how the woman sustained her injuries and who was responsible.
Resident Stephen Farr, who had been on the number 68 bus, said: “9.30pm Lytham Road blocked due to a serious assault at South Shore.
“Police also appear to be on the railway line near to the Pleasure Beach. Buses were diverted. I had to get off a 68 bus early.”
Anyone with information about the assault is urged to call police on 101.