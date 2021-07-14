Woman in her 70s hit by car in Blackpool

Police and paramedics were called to reports a woman had been hit by a car in Whitegate Drive shortly after 2pm.

Pictures from the scene show an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene.

The woman - aged in her 70s - was taken to hospital with a "shoulder injury", a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said.

Lancashire Police said they were unable to provide any more information about the incident.

