Woman in her 70s hit by car in Blackpool
A woman was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Blackpool today (July 14).
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 4:38 pm
Police and paramedics were called to reports a woman had been hit by a car in Whitegate Drive shortly after 2pm.
Pictures from the scene show an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene.
The woman - aged in her 70s - was taken to hospital with a "shoulder injury", a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said.
Lancashire Police said they were unable to provide any more information about the incident.
