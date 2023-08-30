A woman was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to an address in Cleveleys.

Police were called to reports of a sudden death in Queens Walk at around 10am on Saturday, August 26.

A woman in her 20s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services.

Officers said her death was not being treated as suspicious and a file would be passed to the coroner in due course.