A woman was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to an address in Cleveleys.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 30th Aug 2023, 13:26 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 14:11 BST

Police were called to reports of a sudden death in Queens Walk at around 10am on Saturday, August 26.

A woman in her 20s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services.

Officers said her death was not being treated as suspicious and a file would be passed to the coroner in due course.

“Our thoughts are with the woman’s loved ones at this distressing time,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

