Woman in her 20s pronounced dead after emergency services called to home in Queens Walk, Cleveleys
A woman was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to an address in Cleveleys.
Police were called to reports of a sudden death in Queens Walk at around 10am on Saturday, August 26.
A woman in her 20s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services.
Officers said her death was not being treated as suspicious and a file would be passed to the coroner in due course.
“Our thoughts are with the woman’s loved ones at this distressing time,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.