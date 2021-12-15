Woman hospitalised with 'multiple injuries' after crash in Blackpool

Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision in Staining Road at around 11.30pm on Tuesday (Wednesday 14).

Two fire engines from Blackpool attended the scene and used low pressure airbags, step blocks and lighting to release one casualty.

The individual was then placed in the care of paramedics.

A woman was hospitalised after suffering "multiple injuries" in a car crash in Blackpool

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "We sent a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance and an advanced paramedic to the scene.

"We treated a female in her 30s with multiple injuries and took the patient to Royal Preston Hospital."

Fire crews were in attendance for approximately 20 minutes.