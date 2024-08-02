A woman who took a chance on life-changing heart surgery at Blackpool nearly 70 years ago recently celebrated her 89th birthday.

Dorothy Pineau was told she had a 50/50 chance of surviving the operation for the heart defect she was born with. Today, it is one of the most commonly performed cardiac procedures with a near 100% success rate.

“I wasn’t allowed to play sports at school because it made me lose my breath but as a child you just get on with it,” said Dorothy, who now lives in Canada’s capital city, Ottawa.

A family doctor in Preston referred her to Blackpool in 1955 where cardiac surgeon Mr Glennie told her he could perform the surgery and warned of the grave risk to 20-year-old Dorothy.

She needed to be 21 to consent to the operation but dad John had recently died and mum Margaret five years earlier – so it was her uncle, Thomas Wilson, who had to give permission. His son, Ray, still lives in the Blackpool suburb of Staining.

“I can’t remember how long I was in hospital for but I still have the scars. When I went home, I had to live downstairs for six weeks to avoid exerting myself,” she said.

Dorothy Pineau with husband Frank at home in Ottawa | NHS

Dorothy was soon back working at the Royal Preston Hospital which she joined after qualifying as a medical secretary – and where she and a colleague met two doctors on a residency from Canada.

“They told us we’d do far better there so we decided to emigrate in 1958. We didn’t even have jobs!”

Dorothy initially worked at Toronto’s Western Hospital before moving to Ottawa where she was executive assistant to the director of the regional cancer centre for 35 years. Ottawa was also where she met husband Frank in 1971. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last year.

“I could do more physical things after my operations and didn’t get out of breath the same,” she recalls. “I will always be very grateful to Mr Glennie and his team at Blackpool.”

Blackpool Victoria Hospital | Contributed

Dorothy’s condition, patent ductus arteriosus, is one of the most common congenital heart defects. It is caused when a blood vessel needed by the baby in the womb fails to close shortly after birth.

“Hopefully, my story will give confidence to those contemplating having the surgery for a loved one,” she said.

Mr David Rose, who is Cardiac Surgery Consultant and Head of the Department Cardiothoracic Surgery today, said Dorothy's story was a powerful affirmation of the enduring legacy of care and excellence at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals.

"Our commitment to providing the highest standard of care remains as strong today as it was 70 years ago. The dedication and expertise of our team, both past and present, are the foundation of our success. This story is a testament to the hard work and passion of all our healthcare professionals. Our focus has always been and will always be on our patients.

“As we continue to advance and innovate in cardiothoracic surgery, we remain committed to the principles of compassion, excellence, and patient-centred care that have defined our history.”