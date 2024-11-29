Woman dies after being found unresponsive on Cleveleys Promenade near Vue Cinema and JD Gyms
Aged in her 60s, the woman was discovered by a dog walker on North Promenade near Vue Cinema on Wednesday morning.
Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene at 9.40am and she was taken to hospital where she was sadly pronounced dead.
A cordon was put in place on the Prom but Lancashire Police have confirmed her death isn’t being treated as suspicious.
A spokesperson for the force told the Gazette: “We received a report of a woman found unresponsive on North Promenade in Cleveleys at 9.40am on Wednesday (November 27).
“Officers and our ambulance service colleagues attended and the woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital.
“Very sadly, she was later pronounced dead in hospital. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this upsetting time.
“Her death isn’t being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”
North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.
