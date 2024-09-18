Woman attacked as she walked along Fleetwood seafront with her child and dogs
The incident occurred between Fleetwood Golf Club and Chatsworth Avenue at around 3pm on August 12.
The victim was walking with her young child and two small dogs when the incident occurred.
Officers on Wednesday (September 18) launched a public appeal for information as part of their investigation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “After extensive enquiries, we are now asking for members of the public to come forward who may have witnessed the incident.
“In particular, we are looking for a male and female couple who tended to the victim after the incident took place.”
If you witnessed the incident or have any information that may help, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0958 of August 12.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.